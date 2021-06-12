Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will report earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.63). Vapotherm reported earnings per share of ($0.35) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VAPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Vapotherm stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $22.68. 146,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,462. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $587.68 million, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of -1.63. Vapotherm has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $54.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $51,640.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,893.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Liken purchased 10,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

