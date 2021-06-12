Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $555 million-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $562.42 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VRA opened at $12.72 on Friday. Vera Bradley has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $427.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Robert J. Hall sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $1,093,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $54,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $17,772,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock worth $8,641,337. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

