Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRA. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday.

VRA opened at $12.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88 and a beta of 1.84.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.86 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $54,737.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,772,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $422,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,523.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 797,841 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,337. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,912,000 after buying an additional 172,523 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,724,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 700,274 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 548,357 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vera Bradley by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 360,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 117,890 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

