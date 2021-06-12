Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $391,166.95 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Eric C. Andersen sold 21,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $391,166.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VERX stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -50.34. Vertex, Inc. has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $39.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 64.84% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. Vertex’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 29.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,015,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,275,000 after acquiring an additional 686,007 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 24.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after acquiring an additional 619,835 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at $16,656,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the first quarter valued at $6,594,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

