Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $179.84

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $179.84 and last traded at $186.55, with a volume of 135409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.56. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

