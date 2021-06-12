Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $302.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $278.32.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $306.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $213.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

