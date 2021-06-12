Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Lowered to $244.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $277.00 to $244.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.32.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX opened at $193.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.56. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.