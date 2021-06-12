ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,463,000 after purchasing an additional 64,574 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 207,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.67 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.94.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

