Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 64,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 660,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,365,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $17.65 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $35,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,646,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,119 shares of company stock worth $2,985,638 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

