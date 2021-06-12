Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,370 Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Computer Task Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Computer Task Group by 241.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 204,800 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $11.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $146.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.76.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $97.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.23 million. Analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

CTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

