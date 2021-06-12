Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ocugen were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ocugen by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 169,454 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 4,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $69,072.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,056 shares of company stock valued at $9,167,376 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

OCGN opened at $6.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 12.00 and a current ratio of 12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 4.47. Ocugen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.54). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ocugen, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ocugen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

