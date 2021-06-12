Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $147,000 in AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALOT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth about $45,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 922.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AstroNova by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 67,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AstroNova by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 18,792 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68. AstroNova, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AstroNova, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

