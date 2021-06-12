Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $211,000 in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTOL. CM Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,395,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bristow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $450,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,714,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,434,000 after buying an additional 258,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristow Group by 211.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 356,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group stock opened at $26.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. Bristow Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $776.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.39.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

