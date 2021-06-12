Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $36.53 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $50.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

