Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $107,000 Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Information Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 7,567 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 16,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. 55.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on III shares. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ III opened at $5.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.63. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

