Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,998 eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of eGain as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after buying an additional 94,580 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in eGain by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in eGain by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 160,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eGain by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of eGain by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Get eGain alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,270. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGAN opened at $10.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.29 million, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.