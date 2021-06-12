Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

VWTR opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64. Vidler Water Resources has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

Vidler Water Resources (NASDAQ:VWTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vidler Water Resources had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 100.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bandera Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,340,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 64.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vidler Water Resources Company Profile

Vidler Water Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water resource and water storage activities in the southwestern United States. It engages in selling its water rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, and New Mexico. The company sells its water rights to real estate developers, alternative energy facilities, or other commercial and industrial users, as well as to water utilities, municipalities, and other government agencies; and sells its stored water to state agencies, commercial developers, or municipalities for their commercial projects or communities.

