Vidya Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $736,883.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidya coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vidya has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.16 or 0.00799273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.14 or 0.08362705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086737 BTC.

About Vidya

Vidya (VIDYA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,865,740 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars.

