Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $254.46.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of Visa stock opened at $234.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total transaction of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total transaction of $2,948,279.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. XXEC Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 91,817 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.