Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.14% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Vista Outdoor news, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $43.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.58. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

