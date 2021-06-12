Vistra (NYSE:VST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a neutral rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NYSE:VST opened at $18.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.99. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.87.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by ($1.88). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vistra will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 8,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $127,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VST. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Vistra by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

