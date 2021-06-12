Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VWAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. AlphaValue raised Volkswagen to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.40 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $75.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.64 billion. Analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Volkswagen (VWAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.