Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €63.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Independent Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €64.11 ($75.42).

Shares of VNA opened at €53.62 ($63.08) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.19. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 52-week high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

