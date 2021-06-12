Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $378,000 in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 3,809 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $133,353.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,630,735.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,428 shares of company stock worth $8,877,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.45. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.