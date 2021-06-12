Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Coupa Software by 14.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 20.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total value of $371,794.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,409.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

COUP stock opened at $234.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.06. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.10 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

