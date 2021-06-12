Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 900 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

BOND stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.