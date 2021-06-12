Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 17.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $271.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

