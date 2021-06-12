Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT. The company is engaged in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Washington Prime Group Inc., formerly known as WP Glimcher Inc., is based in COLUMBUS, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

NYSE:WPG opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64. The company has a market cap of $118.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Washington Prime Group has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 60.42% and a negative net margin of 55.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth $254,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

