Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Sells $1,323,850.00 in Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $1,323,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WCN opened at $120.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.96. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $124.95.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.