Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Gap Down to $20.52

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.52, but opened at $20.02. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $19.96, with a volume of 161 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 target price on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $506.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $70.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

In related news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO William F. Bruss sold 5,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $113,833.52. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Waterstone Financial by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

