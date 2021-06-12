WAX (WAXP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $236.32 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $236.32 million and $2.05 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About WAX

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,738,381,537 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,092,073 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . WAX’s official website is wax.io . The official message board for WAX is wax.io/blog . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX is a purpose-built blockchain and protocol token that has a convenient way to create, buy, sell, and trade virtual items anywhere in the world and it is designed to be the platform for video gaming and e-commerce dApps. It will also be fully backward compatible with EOSIO. Participants of the Worldwide Asset eXchange gain access to a global community of collectors and traders, buyers and sellers, creators and gamers, merchants, dApp creators, and game developers. The WAX Blockchain uses the Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) as its consensus mechanism. “

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

