Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 543.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 83,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSTG opened at $27.17 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.71 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.81 million during the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Wayside Technology Group Company Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution; and software, hardware, and services under the names TechXtend and Grey Matter.

