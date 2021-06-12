Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 121,720 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $331.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $338.30. The company has a market capitalization of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.93.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.72, for a total value of $12,479,121.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

