Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after buying an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 947,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 46,112 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 143,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $54.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.58. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,846. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

