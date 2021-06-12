Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 51,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $584.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $294.17 and a 52-week high of $584.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $538.26.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 131.51% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 653,703 shares in the company, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.44, for a total transaction of $1,116,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

