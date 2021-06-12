Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 347,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,660,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $85.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%.

