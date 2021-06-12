Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,847 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $397.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $375.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $425.14.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total value of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,653,468. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

