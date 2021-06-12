Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,456,000. Financial Insights Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $575,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.95. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $228.65.

