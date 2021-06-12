WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Boosted by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,071,472,000 after purchasing an additional 579,088 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $253,608,000 after purchasing an additional 75,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,920,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC opened at $92.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

