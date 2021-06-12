WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WEC opened at $92.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.14.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,810,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 53,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

