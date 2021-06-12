WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 2,010.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

WEED stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50.

WEED Company Profile

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

