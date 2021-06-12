WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Update

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a growth of 2,010.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
WEED stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. WEED has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50.
WEED Company Profile
