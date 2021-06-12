Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS WCUI opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wellness Center USA has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.

Get Wellness Center USA alerts:

About Wellness Center USA

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.