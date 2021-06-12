Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Down 90.0% in May

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS WCUI opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wellness Center USA has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04.
About Wellness Center USA
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Wellness Center USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wellness Center USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.