Wells Fargo & Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Wells Fargo & Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

PEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.71.

Penumbra stock opened at $289.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,811.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $163.48 and a 1-year high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 9.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

