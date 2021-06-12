WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to post $149.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.65 million and the lowest is $147.83 million. WesBanco reported sales of $151.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $592.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $580.63 million to $600.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $572.77 million, with estimates ranging from $567.28 million to $580.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $37.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

In other news, EVP Jayson M. Zatta sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $54,480.00. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $306,045. Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after acquiring an additional 50,131 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $236,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WesBanco by 6.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

