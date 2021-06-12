Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 403.8% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 1,167.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $52,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $316,000.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

