Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $100.63 million, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 1.69. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.76.

Western Uranium & Vanadium (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Western Uranium & Vanadium had a negative net margin of 3,332.20% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the states of Utah and Colorado, the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex located in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

