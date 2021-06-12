Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,503.35 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.