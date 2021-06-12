Westhampton Capital LLC Buys 72 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,346.83 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,503.35 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 63.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,293.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.
In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.