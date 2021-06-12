Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 7%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.58 and last traded at $5.60. 167,208 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,383,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $875.92 million, a PE ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPRT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $47,212,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,253.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,177,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,360 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 266.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 814,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 591,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $4,154,000. 25.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.