WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $1.15

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00003229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $836.78 million and approximately $28.36 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00039962 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024122 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007560 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005331 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 927,282,490 coins and its circulating supply is 727,282,489 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

