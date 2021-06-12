Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) Short Interest Down 99.4% in May

Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the May 13th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHZT opened at $0.30 on Friday. Whiting USA Trust II has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 110.67%. This is a positive change from Whiting USA Trust II’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Its oil and gas properties include interests in approximately 364.1 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 42 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 8 states.

